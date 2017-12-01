Memorial buys cancer center from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Memorial Hospital is buying a Swansea cancer treatment center from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Metro East Services, which is the parent corporation for Memorial Hospital East, finalized an agreement Thursday with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to purchase its interest in the Cancer Treatment Center on North Illinois Street in Swansea.
Memorial and Southwest Illinois Health Ventures will operate the radiation oncology and PET Imaging Services while Illinois Oncology remains for medical oncology and hematology. St. Elizabeth’s and SIHVI will manage the building itself.
The change took effect Friday.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
