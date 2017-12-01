Metro-East News

Memorial buys cancer center from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

By Compiled by Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

December 01, 2017 05:12 PM

Memorial Hospital is buying a Swansea cancer treatment center from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Metro East Services, which is the parent corporation for Memorial Hospital East, finalized an agreement Thursday with St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to purchase its interest in the Cancer Treatment Center on North Illinois Street in Swansea.

Memorial and Southwest Illinois Health Ventures will operate the radiation oncology and PET Imaging Services while Illinois Oncology remains for medical oncology and hematology. St. Elizabeth’s and SIHVI will manage the building itself.

The change took effect Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets

    The Happy Bakery offer vegan treats, including chocolate caramel turtle and pistachio raspberry cupcakes, oatmeal cream sandwiches and marshmallow pops.

Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets

Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets 0:56

Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets
Body found near interstate 0:20

Body found near interstate
What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

View More Video