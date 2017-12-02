Javon Gibson
Javon Gibson Provided by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis
Javon Gibson Provided by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

Metro-East News

Police release ID of 20-year-old man found dead in Cahokia

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 02, 2017 03:13 PM

Police have released the identity of a Cahokia man found dead Friday morning near Interstate 255 and Doris Avenue in Cahokia.

Javon Gibson, 20, was found dead, having been shot several times, said Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis spokesman Craig Coughlin. A woman found the body near an overpass on Doris Avenue while she was out walking.

The Major Case Squad on Saturday was following several leads, but had no information on whether there were any persons of interest or suspects.

The Major Case Squad was in Cahokia last weekend investigating the death of 33-year-old Akeem Haynes. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police asked that ayone with information call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Body found near interstate

    The body of a man in his early- to mid-20s was found Friday morning along Doris Road in Cahokia near Interstate 255.

Body found near interstate

Body found near interstate 0:20

Body found near interstate
Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets 0:56

Happy Bakery in O'Fallon offers variety of vegan sweets
What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:12

What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights?

View More Video