Police release ID of 20-year-old man found dead in Cahokia

Police have released the identity of a Cahokia man found dead Friday morning near Interstate 255 and Doris Avenue in Cahokia.
Javon Gibson, 20, was found dead, having been shot several times, said Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis spokesman Craig Coughlin. A woman found the body near an overpass on Doris Avenue while she was out walking.
The Major Case Squad on Saturday was following several leads, but had no information on whether there were any persons of interest or suspects.
The Major Case Squad was in Cahokia last weekend investigating the death of 33-year-old Akeem Haynes. No one has been charged in connection with his death.
Police asked that ayone with information call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
