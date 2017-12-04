‘We’re not going away,’ police say as metro-east drivers refuse to put cellphones down

More Videos 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' Pause 2:12 What is the future of retail in Fairview Heights? 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 1:14 McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:59 New movie has scenes shot in Belleville, St. Louis 1:52 The Edge is adding a new indoor go-kart track 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 2:32 Meet governor hopeful Daniel Biss 2:54 Meet governor hopeful Chris Kennedy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last. US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

