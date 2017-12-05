Family donates World War II news clippings to SIUE library

University archivist and special collections librarian Stephen Kerber (front) and LIS history subject liaison Matt Paris (back) view the extensive set of scrapbooks dating from the 1940s that have been donated to SIUE’s library archive. The scrapbooks serve as a “1940s news aggregator,” according to the university, showing how people on the homefront were informed about World War II. The Wilton Collection will be available for researchers in early 2018. Provided/BND