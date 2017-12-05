Germantown Fire Department
Metro-East News

Timber blaze destroys camper trailers, building in Clinton County

By Kaley Johnson

December 05, 2017 12:06 PM

Multiple fire departments fought a large timber fire in Germantown that destroyed multiple camper trailers and a small building Monday night.

Several campers, propane tanks, a shed and timber were aflame in a wooded camping area near Germantown around 5 p.m, according to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents. By 6:30 p.m., the fire was under control.

Germantown, Breese, Bartelso, St. Rose, Huey-Ferrin-Boulder, Clin-Clair and Beckemeyer fire departments responded to the call.

Since the fire was in a wooded area, firefighters had limited access to the fire and were not able to get trucks directly to the flames.

“Hard work tonight extinguishing a large timber fire that unfortunately burned a couple campers and an out building. Couldn’t have stopped it from spreading further without the great help of our neighbors,” Germantown’s volunteer fire department posted on Facebook.

Beckemeyer fire department also posted on its Facebook page.

No one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, although the dry weather and high winds most likely contributed to its spread, according to Beckmeyer fire department.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

