Here’s why your electricity bill may go down next year

By Joseph Bustos

December 06, 2017 02:27 PM

Ameren Illinois customers starting in January could expect to see their electricity bill decrease, the utility company said.

The typical residential customer will save about $1.70 per month on their electric bill beginning in January, after the Illinois Commerce Commission approved Ameren Illinois’ annual rate review for delivery charges, the utility said.

“We made a commitment to our customers and state regulators to build a stronger and more reliable electric distribution system and keep rates stable,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “The plan approved today (Dec. 6) demonstrates that prudent cost management and solid project execution can help our customers save.”

This is the second consecutive and fifth overall rate decrease since the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act — also known as the Smart Grid Bill — was passed in 2011.

Grid modernization initiatives carried out by Ameren Illinois’ during the last six years has led to a 17 percent increase in reliability and saved customers an estimated $45 million each year, the utility said.

“The smart grid program is delivering real and tangible results for energy consumers in Illinois, including greater reliability, a smarter and more technologically-advanced electric grid and more options for controlling energy usage,” Mark said. “By making prudent investments in the system, we are meeting the needs of our customers today while planning for the future.”

