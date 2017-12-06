Plane crashes in Chesterfield parking lot; pilot killed

A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon in a gas station parking lot in Chesterfield, Missouri, and the pilot was killed.
The plane crashed in the parking lot of a BP gas station at Long and Chesterfield Airport roads, near the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, according to KMOV.
Witnesses told Fox 2 that the plane was engulfed in flames after crashing into the parking lot and was eventually extinguished by firefighters. Rescue workers covered the front of the plane with a tarp, and the Spirit of St. Louis Airport was temporarily closed. The plane damaged a vehicle and a gas pump when it crashed, according to news reports.
The plane was reported to be a small passenger aircraft. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the pilot was the only person on the plane.
Never miss a local story.
The pilot had been cleared to land at the airport but then reported that the plane was losing power. He told the tower, “I don’t know if I’m going to make it,” according to the Post-Dispatch.
The pilot was not named, but the plane was based in the area, according to airport officials, and was en route from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Chesterfield police secured the scene for the National Transportation Safety Board, according to news reports.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments