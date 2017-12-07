Renovations are in the works for soup kitchen that helps thousands

More Videos 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family Pause 0:51 Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:08 Candelight vigil for young women killed in I-55 pileup 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 0:32 State Senate candidate wants to be a voice for Illinois residents 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 1:08 Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 2:54 Meet governor hopeful Chris Kennedy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis Cosgrove's Soup Kitchen in East St. Louis serves more than 100,000 meals to needy people each year. A renovation project is under way, with the hope it will be done by February. Cosgrove's Soup Kitchen in East St. Louis serves more than 100,000 meals to needy people each year. A renovation project is under way, with the hope it will be done by February. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

