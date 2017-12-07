Metro-East News

Teenager found dead in bullet-riddled car in East St. Louis

By Kelsey Landis

klandis@bnd.com

December 07, 2017 11:21 AM

East. St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The boy was found in the passenger seat of a stolen Ford Mustang that had been shot at “numerous” times, Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said. The car was found in the 400 block of 23rd Street.

The boy died of a gunshot, Dye said.

East St. Louis Police contacted Illinois State Police at 1:22 a.m. to assist with what investigators said was a homicide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.

Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

    Cosgrove's Soup Kitchen in East St. Louis serves more than 100,000 meals to needy people each year. A renovation project is under way, with the hope it will be done by February.

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis 1:14

Feeding the needy in East St. Louis
Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family
Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children 0:51

Angel of Hope statue brings comfort to those who have lost children

View More Video