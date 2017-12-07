Teenager found dead in bullet-riddled car in East St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Thursday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
The boy was found in the passenger seat of a stolen Ford Mustang that had been shot at “numerous” times, Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said. The car was found in the 400 block of 23rd Street.
The boy died of a gunshot, Dye said.
East St. Louis Police contacted Illinois State Police at 1:22 a.m. to assist with what investigators said was a homicide.
Never miss a local story.
Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Comments