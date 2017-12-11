District 189 has the largest payroll of all metro-east schools

More Videos

126th Air Refueling Wing honored 1:27

126th Air Refueling Wing honored

Pause
Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary 2:37

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:34

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 1:00

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square 1:14

Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook 1:08

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

  • What do public employees make compared to you?

    Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker.

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Metro-East News

District 189 has the largest payroll of all metro-east schools

By Casey Bischel

cbischel@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 10:47 AM

Arthur Culver, the superintendent of the East St. Louis School District 189, was paid $244,155 during the previous school year, according to public salary records provided by the district.

The salary is a $6,000 increase from the previous year, putting him at No. 3 out of more than 21,500 salary records acquired by the BND in 2017, the same spot he occupied last year.

Salary records for the school district, as well as other records, can be viewed at bnd.com/publicpay.

The East St. Louis school district paid the most in salary out of 29 school districts on the 2017 Public Pay Database, in part, because it had one of the largest payrolls, at 742 people. It’s payroll was $40.9 million. Edwardsville School District No. 7 employed 996 people last year, the most of all the schools on the database this year, and ranked second overall with a payroll of $35.5 million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related content

District 189 paid about $55,000 per person, for all employees, ranking the average salary at No. 4 overall. Belleville High School District 201, the highest-paying district per person, compensated people at about $62,000 per person for 495 people.

The other highest-paid superintendents included:

▪  Darcy Benway, O’Fallon Township High School District 203, $191,500

▪  Matthew Kosterman, Belleville School District 118, $185,000

▪  Jeff Dosier, Belleville Township High School District 201, $177,500

▪  Joe Novsek, Carlyle Community Unite School District 1, $177,000

Other highly paid people in District 189 included:

▪  Nick Mance, chief financial officer, $169,000

▪  Devon Horton, deputy superintendent, $159,000

▪  Tina Frye, assistant superintendent, $143,500

▪  Denise Chomicki, director of finance, $130,000

The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011.

The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.

Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.

Casey Bischel: 618-239-2655, @CaseyBischel

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

126th Air Refueling Wing honored 1:27

126th Air Refueling Wing honored

Pause
Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary 2:37

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 1:34

Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

What do public employees make compared to you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared to you?

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back 1:00

New barbecue restaurant's burnt ends will keep you coming back

Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square 1:14

Go play knockerball at St. Clair Square

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook 1:08

Millstadt mom helps local family in need through Facebook

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

  • Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

    Hipster parents of Baby Jesus would certainly take a selfie and get gifts from Amazon as the Three Wise Men rode up on Segways. That is one of the nativities from around the world available through Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, IL.

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

View More Video