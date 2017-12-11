District 189 has the largest payroll of all metro-east schools

Arthur Culver, the superintendent of the East St. Louis School District 189, was paid $244,155 during the previous school year, according to public salary records provided by the district.
The salary is a $6,000 increase from the previous year, putting him at No. 3 out of more than 21,500 salary records acquired by the BND in 2017, the same spot he occupied last year.
Salary records for the school district, as well as other records, can be viewed at bnd.com/publicpay.
The East St. Louis school district paid the most in salary out of 29 school districts on the 2017 Public Pay Database, in part, because it had one of the largest payrolls, at 742 people. It’s payroll was $40.9 million. Edwardsville School District No. 7 employed 996 people last year, the most of all the schools on the database this year, and ranked second overall with a payroll of $35.5 million.
District 189 paid about $55,000 per person, for all employees, ranking the average salary at No. 4 overall. Belleville High School District 201, the highest-paying district per person, compensated people at about $62,000 per person for 495 people.
The other highest-paid superintendents included:
▪ Darcy Benway, O’Fallon Township High School District 203, $191,500
▪ Matthew Kosterman, Belleville School District 118, $185,000
▪ Jeff Dosier, Belleville Township High School District 201, $177,500
▪ Joe Novsek, Carlyle Community Unite School District 1, $177,000
Other highly paid people in District 189 included:
▪ Nick Mance, chief financial officer, $169,000
▪ Devon Horton, deputy superintendent, $159,000
▪ Tina Frye, assistant superintendent, $143,500
▪ Denise Chomicki, director of finance, $130,000
The BND database contains more than 140,000 public salary records since 2011.
The database gives basic compensation information and does not typically include retirement or insurance benefits, though some records may. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, while others operate on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
Also, someone’s total pay may be more than their base pay. Some teachers, for example, make extra money by coaching sports teams. And, not everyone’s salaries may be paid by that unit. Some people may be paid through grants or state or federal government.
