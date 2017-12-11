One week after filing, candidate drops out of 57th state Senate race

St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes has dropped out of the race for the 57th State Senate District, one week after filing to run.
Barnes, who sought the Republican nomination in the March 2018 primary, declined to comment or give a reason for ending his campaign.
Remaining in the race for the Republican nomination is Air Force Reservist Tanya Hildenbrand and local radio shock jock Bob Romanik. The Illinois Senate Republican Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Christopher Belt, the Cahokia District 187 School Board president, is the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat held by state Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, who decided not to run for re-election.
Barnes ran against Clayborne in 2012, and lost 54,596 votes to 36,343 votes.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
