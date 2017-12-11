St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes withdrew from the 57th state Senate District election. He was seeking the Republican nomination.
St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes withdrew from the 57th state Senate District election. He was seeking the Republican nomination. File photo Belleville News-Democrat
St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes withdrew from the 57th state Senate District election. He was seeking the Republican nomination. File photo Belleville News-Democrat

Metro-East News

One week after filing, candidate drops out of 57th state Senate race

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

December 11, 2017 11:46 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

St. Clair Township Supervisor Dave Barnes has dropped out of the race for the 57th State Senate District, one week after filing to run.

Barnes, who sought the Republican nomination in the March 2018 primary, declined to comment or give a reason for ending his campaign.

Remaining in the race for the Republican nomination is Air Force Reservist Tanya Hildenbrand and local radio shock jock Bob Romanik. The Illinois Senate Republican Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Christopher Belt, the Cahokia District 187 School Board president, is the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat held by state Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, who decided not to run for re-election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barnes ran against Clayborne in 2012, and lost 54,596 votes to 36,343 votes.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

    Hipster parents of Baby Jesus would certainly take a selfie and get gifts from Amazon as the Three Wise Men rode up on Segways. That is one of the nativities from around the world available through Tuesday at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville, IL.

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary 2:37

Hipster nativity: Joseph takes selfie with Virgin Mary
126th Air Refueling Wing honored 1:27

126th Air Refueling Wing honored
Flashing lights spotted in sky 0:22

Flashing lights spotted in sky

View More Video