    A medical helicopter was on scene Tuesday evening.

Metro-East News

Two youths struck by car outside Mascoutah High School

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 12, 2017 06:54 PM

Two young people were struck by a car near Mascoutah High School Tuesday evening.

Police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were at the scene, providing treatment to the kids. A medical helicopter landed in front of the high school, and took off shortly thereafter with one of the kids on board.

Police did not immediately release further information, but both kids were awake and talking while being treated.

The accident occurred in front of the high school on Main Street, near Jefferson’s Restaurant and Scott Credit Union. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

