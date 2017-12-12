Two youths struck by car outside Mascoutah High School

Two young people were struck by a car near Mascoutah High School Tuesday evening.
Police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were at the scene, providing treatment to the kids. A medical helicopter landed in front of the high school, and took off shortly thereafter with one of the kids on board.
Police did not immediately release further information, but both kids were awake and talking while being treated.
The accident occurred in front of the high school on Main Street, near Jefferson’s Restaurant and Scott Credit Union. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.
