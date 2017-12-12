Two youths struck by car outside Mascoutah High School

0:21 Two kids struck by car in Mascoutah Pause

1:00 Here's how Trackside in Collinsville makes its blooming onion

1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh

1:12 Watch the 375th Air Mobility Wing change of command ceremony

1:57 History shows adding drive-thrus at Panera locations lowers carry-outs

2:08 Local mother of five talks about losing everything in house fire

0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

1:02 Starbucks construction in O'Fallon continues

1:47 Fairview Heights Fire Dept. helping family after house fire