Bad driving, not construction, to blame for I-55 crashes, Illinois State Police says

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Illinois State police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. explains the wreck on Interstate 55 just north of Illinois 143 outside of Edwardsville. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

