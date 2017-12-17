More Videos

    A Granite City couple died after their living room caught fire early Sunday morning. When firefighters searched the home, they found 70-year-old Randall R. Witter Sr. and 59-year-old Rhonda M. Witter inside. Both were pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Metro-East News

Granite City couple killed in house fire

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

December 17, 2017 01:00 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 04:20 PM

A Granite City couple did not make it out of their house alive after their living room caught fire early Sunday morning.

Long Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department responded about 4:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Minerva Street in Granite City. They found heavy flames in the living room of the home, according to a news release from Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn.

When firefighters searched the home, they found 70-year-old Randall R. Witter Sr. and 59-year-old Rhonda M. Witter inside. Both were pronounced dead just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

121717snBurnedHouse

The Witters’ autopsies were to be conducted Sunday afternoon or evening. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday afternoon.

Funerals arrangements were being covered by Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

