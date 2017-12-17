One hospitalized after single-car crash that knocked down power lines in Belleville

More Videos 1:33 Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting Pause 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 0:10 Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 1:19 Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 0:56 Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 1:18 Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 0:42 Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:34 Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 1:13 Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car. One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car. kjohnson@bnd.com

One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car. kjohnson@bnd.com