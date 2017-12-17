One hospitalized after single-car crash that knocked down power lines in Belleville

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire 1:13

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire

  • One hospitalized after single car crash in Belleville

    One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car.

One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car. kjohnson@bnd.com
One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes. The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Police searched and confiscated several items from the car. kjohnson@bnd.com

Metro-East News

One hospitalized after single-car crash that knocked down power lines in Belleville

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

December 17, 2017 11:02 PM

UPDATED December 17, 2017 11:06 PM

One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night.

About two blocks of North 17th Street were blocked off due to the crash at around 9:50 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes in the 1600 block.

IMG_4080
One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night.
Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Officers at the scene declined to say the extent of the driver’s injuries.

Police searched and confiscated several items from the car.

Belleville and Swansea officials responded to the scene.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting 1:33

Belleville city council raises tax levy at Monday meeting

Pause
Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 1:27

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161 0:10

Fatal crash closes Illinois 161

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus 1:19

Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder 1:18

Police detail investigation into SIUE student's murder

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55 0:42

Serious crash involving semi, 9 cars on I-55

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City 0:34

Two killed in overnight house fire in Granite City

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire 1:13

Fairview Heights Santa Day donations go to mom, 5 kids who lost home in fire

  • Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

    A 17-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday morning on Illinois 161 at Shoal Creek Road near Germantown, IL. Illinois State Police and the Clinton County coroner were at the two-car crash.

Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161

View More Video