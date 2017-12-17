One hospitalized after single-car crash that knocked down power lines in Belleville

One person was hospitalized after crashing into a utility pole in Belleville on Sunday night.
About two blocks of North 17th Street were blocked off due to the crash at around 9:50 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, shutting off the power to at least a few homes in the 1600 block.
The driver was taken to a hospital. There were no passengers in the car. Officers at the scene declined to say the extent of the driver’s injuries.
Police searched and confiscated several items from the car.
Belleville and Swansea officials responded to the scene.
