A white Christmas? Depends on which meteorologist you ask.

By Mary Cooley

December 19, 2017 10:09 AM

A white Christmas is possible in central Illinois, according to Accuweather forecasts. But the meteorologists at the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service disagree.

The St. Louis area is in a blue zone on the Accuweather map called “Possible” for snow on the ground on Monday. Those traveling to Denver and Minneapolis could see up to a foot of snow, according to that map.

But Charley Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, says the chance of anything is “less than 10 percent.”

“The models are still all over the place,” he said. “I don’t think, honestly, we’ll get anything at this point.”

There may be, possibly, perhaps, some flurries on Christmas Eve, Kelly said.

That also means travel into and around the St. Louis area should be calm, Kelly said.

“We’re not seeing anything impactful” on Sunday or Tuesday that would disrupt travel, he said.

