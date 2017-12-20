Illinois drops from 5th to 6th in population. What’s driving people out?

More Videos

What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Pause
Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:22

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 0:27

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

  • Gov. Rauner's take on Illinois' third year without budget

    Spoiler alert: Illinois' Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is blaming the majority Democrats for another epic fail of the state's ability to regulate its own spending by passing a budget. Illinois House and Senate members went home Wednesday. Here is the governor's statement after they left.

Spoiler alert: Illinois' Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is blaming the majority Democrats for another epic fail of the state's ability to regulate its own spending by passing a budget. Illinois House and Senate members went home Wednesday. Here is the governor's statement after they left. Provided
Spoiler alert: Illinois' Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is blaming the majority Democrats for another epic fail of the state's ability to regulate its own spending by passing a budget. Illinois House and Senate members went home Wednesday. Here is the governor's statement after they left. Provided

Metro-East News

Illinois drops from 5th to 6th in population. What’s driving people out?

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

December 20, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 01:33 PM

Illinois has dropped from the fifth-most-populous state to sixth-most-populous state in the country, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Wednesday.

The state’s population dropped by more than 33,700 people between July 2016 and July 2017, according to the estimates.

More Videos

What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Pause
Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:22

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 0:27

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

  • Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike

    State lawmakers are being summoned back to Springfield to work on a state budget that includes a proposal to hike state income taxes to 4.95 percent and put curbs on property tax increases. Here's Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's plea Thursday to pass Illinois' first budget in three years.

Illinois Gov. Rauner pulls lawmakers back to Springfield for 5 percent tax hike

State lawmakers are being summoned back to Springfield to work on a state budget that includes a proposal to hike state income taxes to 4.95 percent and put curbs on property tax increases. Here's Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's plea Thursday to pass Illinois' first budget in three years.

Provided

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Census Bureau only released state and national figures; local estimates are expected to be released next year.

Pennsylvania moved up to the fifth spot in terms of population in the estimates.

Illinois was one of eight states to lose population, and had the largest numeric decline, the Census Bureau said. The bureau added that the 33,700-person drop was a relatively small percentage change compared to Illinois’ population of 12.8 million people.

A 2016 poll by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale found that taxes are the biggest reason people want to leave the state.

In the poll, 27 percent of people who want to leave cited taxes as the motive for departing, 16 percent said weather, 15 percent said government, and 13 percent said jobs and education.

Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What should SWIC look for in new president? 2:25

What should SWIC look for in new president?

Pause
Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:30

Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:03

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court 0:22

Fatal DUI suspect leaves court

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville 0:27

Double-fatal crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 1:07

Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman 0:56

Township chief threatens to break off finger of older woman

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 2:40

Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:42

Steve Scalise returns to Congress

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game 1:58

Illinois freshman Mark Smith talks about his first Braggin' Rights game

  • Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

    A family’s home was destroyed by fire Friday night, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville

View More Video