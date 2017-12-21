Fairview Heights now has another grocery store option

A discount grocery store opened earlier this month on Lincoln Trail in the Crossroads Centre shopping area.
Ruler Foods opened on Dec. 7, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
The city’s former economic development director, Mike Malloy, announced plans for the store in October. A Hobby Lobby craft store was the previous tenant of the location at 10850 Lincoln Trail. Hobby Lobby moved across the street in 2016 and SkyZone took its place.
Ruler Foods has more than 35 stores nationwide in five states, including a location in Belleville. Another grocery store chain, Kroger, owns Ruler Foods.
Reporter Cara Anthony contributed to this report.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Ruler Foods in Fairview Heights
- Address: 10850 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- Phone: 618-398-3178
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
