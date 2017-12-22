Centreville family’s home burns down two days before Christmas

More Videos 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law Pause 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries 1:03 Crews respond to house fire in Centreville 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 0:57 Meals on wheels 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 2:26 So who were our last lottery multimillionaires? 1:17 Are you taking advantage of the Gateway Region YMCA benefits? 1:27 Teen dies in crash on Illinois 161 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crews respond to house fire in Centreville A family’s home was destroyed by fire Friday night, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. A family’s home was destroyed by fire Friday night, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Edonald@bnd.com

A family’s home was destroyed by fire Friday night, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Edonald@bnd.com