There’s a futuristic building going up in Swansea. Here’s what it is and when it’ll open.

More Videos 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue Pause 2:09 Coyotes killed their two dogs. She wants to warn others of the danger. 0:57 Meals on wheels 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:54 Belleville native's book inspired by the life of her late cousin 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:52 Here’s why local homeowners are rushing to pay property taxes 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 1:20 Belleville IHOP is open again 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March. It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March. canthony@bnd.com

It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March. canthony@bnd.com