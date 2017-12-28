There’s a futuristic building going up in Swansea. Here’s what it is and when it’ll open.

What’s the deal with that long red structure going up on Illinois 159 in Swansea?
You know, the one, that looks like something straight out of The Jetsons or a sci-fi flick.
It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St.
The village expects the project to be completed in March, planning and zoning director Dallas Alley said.
When the automatic car wash opens, it will feature free vacuums and a mircobrew view, according Tommy Car Systems, a Michigan-based company.
No, the car wash isn’t serving beer, but you will have panoramic views as you travel through the futuristic tunnel.
Tommy Car Systems range from $300,000 to $7 million in price, depending on the size and style. Building the Swansea location will cost at least $1 million, according to the village.
Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony
