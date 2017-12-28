More Videos

It's hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you'll see the "coming soon" sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March.
It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St. Sparkle Car Wash expects to open in March. canthony@bnd.com

Metro-East News

There’s a futuristic building going up in Swansea. Here’s what it is and when it’ll open.

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

December 28, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

What’s the deal with that long red structure going up on Illinois 159 in Swansea?

You know, the one, that looks like something straight out of The Jetsons or a sci-fi flick.

FullSizeR (20)
A new car was being built on Illinois 159 in Swansea.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

It’s hard to guess what it is at first glance. But if you take a closer look, you’ll see the “coming soon” sign for Sparkle Car Wash going up at 4222 North Illinois St.

The village expects the project to be completed in March, planning and zoning director Dallas Alley said.

P1806 Sparkle CW Render
A rendering of Sparkle Car Wash coming to Swansea early next year.
Provided

When the automatic car wash opens, it will feature free vacuums and a mircobrew view, according Tommy Car Systems, a Michigan-based company.

No, the car wash isn’t serving beer, but you will have panoramic views as you travel through the futuristic tunnel.

Tommy Car Systems range from $300,000 to $7 million in price, depending on the size and style. Building the Swansea location will cost at least $1 million, according to the village.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

