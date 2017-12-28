Troy residents use Facebook to raise money to send homeless veteran back to New York

More Videos 0:54 Belleville native's book inspired by the life of her late cousin Pause 0:49 Police release surveillance footage of Ferguson's 'Left-handed Bandit' 0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:57 Meals on wheels 1:21 Lindsey Friess talks about the loss of her son, Kane 1:05 Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son's death 1:52 Here’s why local homeowners are rushing to pay property taxes 1:20 Belleville IHOP is open again 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post. A group of Troy residents were able to raise more than $500 to get a homeless veteran off the streets and on a bus to New York — all within eight hours through a Facebook post. Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

