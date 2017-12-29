More Videos

  • Madison County house engulfed by fire

    A fire around 9 p.m. Thursday destroyed a vacant two-story house in Alton and caused minor damage to surrounding houses, according to authorities.

Metro-East News

Fire consumes Alton house, threatens others

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

December 29, 2017 06:50 AM

A fire around 9 p.m. Thursday destroyed a vacant two-story house in Alton and caused minor damage to surrounding houses, according to authorities.

The fire ignited in the 1200 block of West 9th Street and could be seen from a distance, KMOV reported.

The Riverbender reported that when firefighters arrived on scene the house was already engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries reported as of Friday morning.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, the Riverbender reported.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

