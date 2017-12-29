Fire consumes Alton house, threatens others

A fire around 9 p.m. Thursday destroyed a vacant two-story house in Alton and caused minor damage to surrounding houses, according to authorities.
The fire ignited in the 1200 block of West 9th Street and could be seen from a distance, KMOV reported.
The Riverbender reported that when firefighters arrived on scene the house was already engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries reported as of Friday morning.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, the Riverbender reported.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
