Fire consumes Alton house, threatens others

Madison County house engulfed by fire A fire around 9 p.m. Thursday destroyed a vacant two-story house in Alton and caused minor damage to surrounding houses, according to authorities. A fire around 9 p.m. Thursday destroyed a vacant two-story house in Alton and caused minor damage to surrounding houses, according to authorities. Provided by Madison County Illinois Scanner Facebook Page

