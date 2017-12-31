Belleville man killed in Saturday night car crash

A Belleville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 10:15 p.m., Harold Sanders, 56, was driving south on Frank Scott Parkway in a 2008 Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed when it crossed Illinois 158 southwest of Belleville and struck a stop sign on Old Oak Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
Sanders continued up a driveway, hitting a utility pole and then a large construction dumpster. The dumpster was pushed back into a car, which was pushed back into a house.
Sanders, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
There was no one home at the time of the crash, and no one else was injured.
The sheriff’s office said it is possible Sanders suffered a major medical event that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
“It was certainly fateful that no other vehicles were involved during this event,” said St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
