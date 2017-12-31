1 dead in single-vehicle crash north of Lebanon

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Illinois 4 near Lebanon just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Matt Weller said a car with a single occupant traveled off of Illinois 4 and went across a field, ending up in a wooded area off the road. The car caught on fire shortly after the crash.
The crash was near Widicus Road, north of Lebanon.
Weller said police do not yet know of the cause of the crash, or the age or gender of the victim.
Never miss a local story.
“To be honest, I don’t know if we’ll ever really know (the cause) on this one,” Weller said.
The Illinois Department of Transportation asked that drivers avoid the area and give crews room to work.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments