Highland Police are looking for this woman.
Highland Police are looking for this woman. Highland Police Department via Facebook
Highland Police are looking for this woman. Highland Police Department via Facebook

Metro-East News

Highland Police looking for suspect in Walmart theft

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 02, 2018 10:20 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Highland Police are looking for a woman who might be involved in a retail theft at the Walmart store.

Detective Brian McClenahan said the police would like to talk to a woman pictured on video surveillance who entered the store Dec. 17.

“Hopefully we can talk to her and learn some more,” he said.

McClenahan said the woman may have been driving a silver minivan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Walmart reported a retail theft to the Highland Police Department on Dec. 17.

The police would like anyone with information about the woman to call the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131.

  Comments  