Highland Police looking for suspect in Walmart theft

Highland Police are looking for a woman who might be involved in a retail theft at the Walmart store.
Detective Brian McClenahan said the police would like to talk to a woman pictured on video surveillance who entered the store Dec. 17.
“Hopefully we can talk to her and learn some more,” he said.
McClenahan said the woman may have been driving a silver minivan.
Walmart reported a retail theft to the Highland Police Department on Dec. 17.
The police would like anyone with information about the woman to call the Highland Police Department at 618-654-2131.
