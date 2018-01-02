Wood River police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday.
Wood River police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday. Provided
Wood River police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday. Provided

Metro-East News

Police seek Wood River bank robber wearing surgical mask

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

January 02, 2018 01:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Wood River police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday.

The suspect entered the bank around 9:20 a.m. and handed the teller a note, according to a press release. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from the US Bank at 1201 East Edwardsville Road and the suspect fled.

Police searched the perimeter of the bank and attempted to track the suspect, who was described as a black male wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, a yellow surgical mask and light colored pants.

According to the release, police tracked him with a K-9 officer to the area near a Club Fitness, where “with assistance of area businesses,” the suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a small red four-door car and turning south onto Route 111.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone who may have seen the suspect in this area prior to or after the robbery can call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

    The sub-zero temperatures on Tuesday were dangerous, so some people headed for heating centers. One was offered at the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House location at the Continuum of Life Care Center, 1274 N. 37th St. in East St. Louis.

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers
Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 0:36

Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK
Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:51

Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall

View More Video