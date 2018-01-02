Police seek Wood River bank robber wearing surgical mask

Wood River police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on Tuesday.
The suspect entered the bank around 9:20 a.m. and handed the teller a note, according to a press release. The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash from the US Bank at 1201 East Edwardsville Road and the suspect fled.
Police searched the perimeter of the bank and attempted to track the suspect, who was described as a black male wearing a black puffy coat with a hood, a yellow surgical mask and light colored pants.
According to the release, police tracked him with a K-9 officer to the area near a Club Fitness, where “with assistance of area businesses,” the suspect was seen leaving the parking lot in a small red four-door car and turning south onto Route 111.
Anyone who may have seen the suspect in this area prior to or after the robbery can call the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3114.
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
