More Videos

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 0:41

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

Pause
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs 0:31

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 1:18

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order 8:26

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap

Belleville moves bell ringing ceremony indoors 0:55

Belleville moves bell ringing ceremony indoors

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 0:56

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 1:05

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile

Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street 0:17

Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street

  • Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs

    The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population.

The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com
The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Cheetah gives birth to record-making litter at Saint Louis Zoo

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

January 03, 2018 11:36 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 38 MINUTES AGO

The Saint Louis Zoo announced Wednesday that a cheetah named Bingwa gave birth to a litter of eight cubs — twice the size of an average litter — on Nov. 26.

The first few months of a cheetah cub’s life is critical, according to a release from zoo officials. Bingwa, who is four years old, and all eight of her cubs have been closely monitored and are all reported to be healthy.

5
The Saint Louis Zoo announced Wednesday that a cheetah named Bingwa welcomed a litter of eight cubs — which is twice the size of an average litter — on Nov. 26.
Provided

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She has quickly become adept at caring for her very large litter of cubs — grooming, nursing and caring for them attentively,” Steve Bircher, curator of mammals and carnivores at the Saint Louis Zoo, said in the release.

Of over 430 cheetah litters documented by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the release stated, this is the first time a cheetah has reared on her own a litter of eight cubs at a zoo.

2
The Saint Louis Zoo announced Wednesday that a cheetah named Bingwa welcomed a litter of eight cubs — which is twice the size of an average litter — on Nov. 26.
Provided

Bingwa, which means “champion” in Swahili, is on loan to the Saint Louis Zoo from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. The cubs’ father, Jason, is on loan from White Oak Conservation in Yulee, Florida.

“We’ve brought together cheetahs from great distances to continue this important breeding program,” says Bircher. “These handsome cats add genetic diversity to the North American Cheetah SSP population.”

Since 1974, the release stated, over 50 cubs have been born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 0:41

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

Pause
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs 0:31

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 1:18

Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order 8:26

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 2:30

O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap

Belleville moves bell ringing ceremony indoors 0:55

Belleville moves bell ringing ceremony indoors

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 1:13

Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 0:56

Huck's remodel under way in Swansea

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 1:05

Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile

Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street 0:17

Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street

  • Boil order issued for most of St. Clair County, Illinois

    Illinois American Water Co. sent out an audio message late Wednesday morning about the boil order caused by many water main breaks due to the freezing weather. Belleville, O'Fallon and other communities in Southern Illinois were impacted.

Boil order issued for most of St. Clair County, Illinois

View More Video