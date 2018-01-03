Cheetah gives birth to record-making litter at Saint Louis Zoo

More Videos 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses Pause 0:31 Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs 1:18 Local plumbers busy dealing with frozen pipes after freezing weather 8:26 St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency discusses boil order 2:30 O'Fallon doctor discusses frostbite, hypothermia in wake of bitter cold snap 0:55 Belleville moves bell ringing ceremony indoors 1:13 Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 0:56 Huck's remodel under way in Swansea 1:05 Singing Cracker Barrel waiter makes customers smile 0:17 Two-car crash on Troy-O'Fallon Road near Kirsch Street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population. The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com

The Saint Louis Zoo welcomed a record-making litter of 8 cheetah cubs thanks to breeding program to add genetic diversity to the North American cheetah population. Dana Rieck drieck@bnd.com