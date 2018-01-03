Illinois authorities are looking for these two men, who are believed to have stolen money from video gambling machines at truck stops in O’Fallon, Marion, Downs and Monee.
Metro-East News

Police seek suspects in string of gambling machine burglaries; company offers reward

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

January 03, 2018 02:19 PM

Illinois authorities are looking for two men believed to have stolen money from video gambling redemption machines at truck stops in Pocahontas, Marion, Downs and Monee.

The two men worked together to steal the money, according to a release from Illinois Gaming board officials. One man acts as a lookout while the other breaks into the redemption machines to remove the cash.

Officials from J & J Ventures Gaming in Effingham, Illinois are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people who burglarized the machines, according to Illinois Gaming Board spokesman Gene O’Shea

Officials described the suspects as white men seen driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

The suspects have reportedly targeted gambling redemption machines at Powhatan Restaurant in Pocahontas, Huck’s Truck Stop No. 379 in Marion, Downs Travel Mart in Downs and Pilot Travel Center in Monee.

Anyone with information about these two men is asked to call the IGB Video Gaming hotline at 855-494-0237. Callers can remain anonymous.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

