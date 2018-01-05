Water company lifts portion of St. Clair County-wide boil order

More Videos 0:34 Pedestrian struck, killed in Swansea Pause 0:41 How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 2:13 Law enforcement talks about unsolved 2017 murders in East St. Louis 2:22 US Rep. Mike Bost talks about veterans benefits 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 1:34 Siteman Cancer Center may be coming to Memorial East in Shiloh 2:02 Christian Activity Center to build park in East St. Louis 0:36 Crews work to repair water main break in O'Fallon, Fairview Heights 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com