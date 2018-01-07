Red Bud man fatally stabbed

Police were investigating after man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in rural Red Bud.
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 11 p.m. of a man at the Red Bud Regional Hospital with a stab wound, according to a news release. By midnight, the man had died.
The victim was identified as Adam J. Sesto, 36, of Red Bud. Police were working Sunday to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sesto’s death.
A suspect, a 22-year-old man, was taken into custody early Sunday morning by the Waterloo Police Department. He was being held at the Randolph County Jail as of Sunday morning on a 48 hour investigatory hold. No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.
Sesto’s autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
