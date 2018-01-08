Metro-East News

Southern Illinois woman killed after her car catches fire

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

January 08, 2018 01:13 PM

A Bunker Hill woman was killed in a single-car accident early Monday morning.

Heather E. Frith, 32, of Bunker Hill was pronounced dead shortly after Macoupin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Brighton Bunker Hill Road near Elliot Road at about 5:49 a.m., along with the Bunker Hill Police Department. Frith’s car was down a large ravine and “fully engulfed in flames,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.

“It was later determined that the vehicle was occupied by one individual who could not escape,” the release read.

Frith had been traveling westbound on Brighton Bunker Hill Road when she ran off the north side of the roadway into the creek, flipping the car over end and landing on the roof. The investigation is continuing, but it is believed that ice on the roadway was the cause of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the Springfield State Journal-Register. Arrangements are pending.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

    2019 is the planned finish date for a 62 unit low income senior apartment community to be located next to the Swansea MetroLink station.

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station 1:26

62 unit senior living coming to Swansea Metro station
Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school 1:43

Belleville superintendent discusses social media threat to high school
'These things are taken very seriously' 1:09

'These things are taken very seriously'

View More Video