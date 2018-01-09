U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
Illinois congressman lauds Trump’s appearance at Farm Bureau convention

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

January 09, 2018 10:04 AM

President Donald Trump’s attendance at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting marked the first time in more than two decades that a sitting president has addressed the group, according to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Trump’s speech at the convention in Nashville, Tenn., was “a signal to not only farmers, but to rural America, that our federal govt is standing up for them,” Davis tweeted on Monday night.

At the convention, CBS News reported Trump said he was working on a “better deal” on NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, and said farmers would get a better deal under the estate tax of the tax overhaul plan. The tax overhaul would apply estate tax to $11 million, twice the previous level.

Davis was quick to publicly support the speech, writing in a statement, “I’m eager to work on legislation to address ... access to high-speed internet, economic development, and others to improve rural workforce opportunities and quality of life.”

