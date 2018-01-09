Edwardsville man in custody on intimidation, theft charges

An Edwardsville man has been charged with felony intimidation and misdemeanor retail theft in Glen Carbon, police say.
Comments on social media, combined with videos on YouTube, prompted the intimidation charge against Robert Royce Pedigo, 38, of Edwardsville, said Glen Carbon Police Lt. Wayne White. The retail theft charge was of items with value less than $300.
“He had made some comments on Facebook, and he had some videos on YouTube that were a bit alarming as well,” White said, specifying that there were no threats to a specific individual or organization.
Some of the videos were taken inside the Walmart store in Glen Carbon; Pedigo is a former employee there, White said.
Never miss a local story.
Intimidation charges are filed “essentially when making threats, either overt or veiled, toward anybody or any organization,” White said.
Pedigo was in custody Tuesday morning at the Madison County Jail with bail set at $35,000.
Glen Carbon Police Department posted on Facebook that it was “aware of the rumors circulating on social media” and that “residents should feel no cause for alarm in patronizing any Glen Carbon business, including Walmart.”
Comments