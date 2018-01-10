Madison County offices raided by police armed with 8 search warrants

Police on Wednesday raided at least two Madison County offices and temporarily sealed them with police tape.
Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. David Vucich confirmed that offices were raided in the county’s administration building. Vucich said the Sheriff’s Department has assisted in the investigation but is not the lead agency.
“During an investigation, eight search warrants were secured and executed at offices in the county administration building,” Vucich said. “The Sheriff’s Department received a criminal complaint from an undisclosed source regarding violations of state and/or federal law, and an investigation was started.”
In late 2017, evidence of "possible illegal conduct by county officials" was provided to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’s office, according to a statement Gibbons issued Wednesday.
Gibbons said he then formed a Madison County Public Corruption Task Force comprised of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations of wrongdoing.
Gibbons said the warrants executed Wednesday were part of a larger, ongoing investigation under that task force. Because of the highly sensitive nature of the investigation, he said, no further details would be made by investigators or others until legally appropriate.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he wasn’t aware of the nature of the investigation. Prenzler said he returned from lunch and saw police tape on the office of County Administrator Doug Hulme. Hulme said he didn’t know what the investigation was about.
Prenzler said police gave him a receipt for more than 30 items they seized, which “generally appear to be computers and records.”
Prenzler added: “They didn’t question me. There was no yellow tape on my door. They didn’t take my computer.”
One office raided was that of the county’s public relations manager. The public relations manager, Cynthia Ellis, said she didn’t know what the investigation was about.
“I don’t know any more than you do right now,” Ellis said.
County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said she asked police if anyone was in immediate danger, and was told there was no danger.
