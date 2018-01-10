Madison County offices raided by police armed with 8 search warrants

More Videos 0:44 Computers, other items seized from Madison County government offices Pause 1:00 Meet a decorator at Food Network-famous SmallCakes Cupcakery 0:19 Edwardsville police investigate credit union robbery 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:56 Belleville Fire Department practices frozen pond rescue techniques 1:14 Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:02 What do public employees make compared to you? 3:11 Missouri man remembers pen pal Charles Manson as his friend 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Computers, other items seized from Madison County government offices Police on Wednesday raided at least two Madison County offices and temporarily sealed them with police tape. Madison County Sheriff's Lt. David Vucich confirmed that offices were raided in the county's administration building. The purpose of the raid wasn't immediately clear. Vucich declined to discuss the target of the investigation or its nature.

