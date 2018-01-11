A sign on the door at La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon said the establishment was closed due to sewer problems.
Metro-East News

Mexican restaurant in O’Fallon suddenly closes

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

January 11, 2018 05:21 PM

The dining room was dark Thursday afternoon at La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in O’Fallon.

A note near the entrance said the establishment, located at 1333 Central Park Dr., was closed due to sewer problems. But it might be gone for good if the second sign on the front door is true.

Someone wrote the word “forever” under the closed sign that usually indicates the time a business will return.

Shopkeepers in the complex said no one has been around for weeks. St. Clair County Health Inspector Brian Eckert said his department didn’t receive notice of a sewage issue, but would look into what happened.

Eckert said the restaurant’s last inspection was in October. According to online records, La Parrilla scored 92 out of 100.

Eckert said if the restaurant closed because of a sewer issue it would not be able to reopen until the health department does another inspection.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

