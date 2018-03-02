Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh is now owned by BJC Healthcare in St. Louis.
Metro-East News

Memorial Hospitals to get two new doctors' groups

By Mike Koziatek

mkoziatek@bnd.com

March 02, 2018 12:39 PM

A company that provides emergency room doctors to Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh will be replaced by a new company on April 1, three months later than originally scheduled.

The change in companies had prompted complaints on Memorial’s Facebook page and iPetition.com last year when Memorial said it was switching from Emeryville, California-based Vituity, formerly known as CEP America, to Knoxville, Tennessee-based TeamHealth. Memorial initially had said TeamHealth would take over the ER on Jan. 1.

Vituity also has provided hospitalists to Memorial and those services will be provided by BJC Medical Group beginning April 1, Memorial said in a news release Friday. Hospitalists are doctors who care for patients who are admitted to a hospital.

The BJC Medical Group is part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, which took ownership of Memorial on Jan. 1.

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has received permission from the state of Illinois to take ownership of Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh. The move cements an alliance BJC HealthCare and Memorial initially put together in 2015. BJC HealthCare and Memorial announced plans last month to build a Siteman Cancer Center next to Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh. Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com

Mark Turner, president of Memorial Regional Health Services, released statements Friday praising the new alliances.

"Partnering with TeamHealth underscores our commitment to providing exceptional patient care for the patients and families we are privileged to serve," Turner said.

Turner said BJC Medical Group "has a strong reputation for providing personalized care."

The number of Vituity doctors who will remain with Memorial as part of either TeamHealth or BJC Medical Group was not available Friday.

There will be about 40 physicians joining the Memorial medical staff as part of TeamHealth and BJC Medical Group, said Memorial spokeswoman Anne Thomure in a statement.

Vituity has provided intensivist services to Memorial but this contract is ending. Thomure said Memorial expects to announce a new service provider for intensivists.

Intensivists are doctors who care for critically ill or injured patients in the hospital.

After Vituity did not retain its contracts at Memorial, the company did land a contract to provide services to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O’Fallon and four other hospitals in the region later this year.

Vituity is scheduled to begin providing hospitalists and intensivists to St. Elizabeth's and the other Hospital Sisters Health System's hospitals in Southern Illinois on May 2. The company is set to begin providing emergency room services on July 18, according to a news release from Vituity and the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System.

O'Fallon-based Meds currently provides emergency department services to St. Elizabeth's and the HSHS Medical Group, which is operated by the Hospital Sisters Health System, currently provides hospitalists and intensivists to St. Elizabeth's.

The terms of the contracts with the doctors' groups were not released.

