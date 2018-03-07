Fire spreads from vacant house to mobile home near Booker T. Washington Cemetery

No one was injured in a structure fire that also caught a nearby mobile home on fire Wednesday near the Booker T. Washington Cemetery.
Sharon Davis, assistant fire chief for the Camp Jackson Fire Department, said a neighbor reported the fire at 12:30 p.m. "A single story vacant house caught on fire. It extended to a mobile home t.hat was next to it.," Davis said.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fast-moving fire. "It took us about an hour to get the fire out. We received mutual aid from Cahokia, Church Road, and Alorton," she said.
The fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, Davis said.
