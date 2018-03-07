More Videos

Camp Jackson firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Booker T. Washington Road, next to the cemetery.
Camp Jackson firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Booker T. Washington Road, next to the cemetery.

Metro-East News

Fire spreads from vacant house to mobile home near Booker T. Washington Cemetery

By Carolyn P. Smith

csmith@bnd.com

March 07, 2018 03:38 PM

Cahokia

No one was injured in a structure fire that also caught a nearby mobile home on fire Wednesday near the Booker T. Washington Cemetery.

Sharon Davis, assistant fire chief for the Camp Jackson Fire Department, said a neighbor reported the fire at 12:30 p.m. "A single story vacant house caught on fire. It extended to a mobile home t.hat was next to it.," Davis said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fast-moving fire. "It took us about an hour to get the fire out. We received mutual aid from Cahokia, Church Road, and Alorton," she said.

The fire is considered suspicious and is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, Davis said.

Granite City steel jobs returning soon, with tariffs credited

