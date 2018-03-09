Highland employee falsely reported theft to police, charges allege

A Highland City building inspector is facing criminal charges after authorities say she falsely reported to police, accusing a city contractor of theft on Jan. 18.
Sharon Walter, 59, was charged Wednesday with official misconduct and making a false police report.
"She made a false report of a theft to the police department in reference to a city contractor and through the investigation we found that the report was false and intentionally false," Highland Police Department Lt. Chris Conrad said Friday morning.
Conrad confirmed Walter was booked into the Highland jail and posted a $2,000 cash bond Wednesday.
Lisa Schoeck, director of Human Resources for Highland, said Walter no longer works for the city, as she retired March 2.
Highland City Assistant City Manager Lisa Peck did not comment on the matter, saying she did not have any information on the charges.
Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.
Online court records did not indicate when Walter is due in court next.
