Lincoln Leadership Prize awarded to former British prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair will be awarded the Lincoln Leadership Prize by the Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
The award event will take place April 24 in Chicago.
The prize honors individuals who show strength of character, conscience and commitment to the principles of democracy like Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president.
Blair is recognized for his stewardship of the United Kingdom and has been praised for his philanthropic work enhancing government effectiveness, particularly in Africa.
"It is fitting that Mr. Blair be the first British citizen to receive this coveted prize, since President Lincoln had his own English roots. He was a descendant of Samuel Lincoln, an Englishman who migrated from Hingham, Norfolk," Carla Knorowski, chief executive officer of the Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, said in a press release.
Other honors Blair has received include the Congressional Gold Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Liberty Medal. In 2008, he was named one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" by Time magazine.
Previous honorees of the Lincoln Leadership Prize include Neil deGrasse Tyson, Doris Kearns Goodwin, civil rights activists The Little Rock Nine, Steven Spielberg, 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, former Polish President Lech Walesa, Tim Russert, James Lovell Jr., Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Sandra Day O'Connor. Information: www.alplm.org.
