Edwardsville mayor's name once again off the ballot

A month after candidate Hal Patton successfully appealed to the state's highest court to get his name on the primary ballot, a lower court has once again removed it.
The Illinois Appellate Court on Friday ruled to again remove the Edwardsville mayor's name from the running for the Republican nomination in the 56th state Senate district, according to elections officials. The primary election is March 20.
In late January, a Cook County judge ruled Patton's name should be removed from the ballot because he signed the election petition of state Rep. Katie Stuart, a Democrat. A person cannot sign election petitions for multiple parties. In December, Charles Yancey, of Bethalto, filed an objection to Patton’s name appearing on the ballot.
Patton will have to go the state Supreme Court once again to petition for his name to be put back on the ballot.
If the court rules against Patton, his name could still appear on the printed ballots, but any votes for him will not count, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said previously.
The general election is Nov. 6.
