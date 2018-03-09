Toys R Us store in Fairview Heights could close next week

Taking a trip to the toy store could become even more a novelty as Toys R US prepares for what could be the end.
As early as next week, all Toys R Us stores could shut down, WGN-TV reports.
Earlier this year, the company announced plans to close 182 stores around the country by April. But now the entire chain could be in jeopardy, according to USA Today.
The company could be forced to close all remain locations if it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, which would wipe out the company's debt. It had initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which reorganizes debt.
In the metro-east, Toy R Us and Babies R Us are located on Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights.
When Toys R Us, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall, documents showed $7.9 billion in debt and $6.6 billion in assets.
In September 2017, CEO David Brandon said Toys R Us stores had announced plans to add interactive spaces with rooms to use for parties and live product demonstrations put on by trained employees.
The store also wanted to give employees the freedom to remove products from boxes to let kids play with the latest toys.
All Kids R Us stores closed in 2003. The first Babies R Us store opened in 1996.
