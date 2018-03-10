Illinois 15 commuters have another roadwork project to face

An Illinois 15 bridge repair project in Belleville is expected to begin Monday and last until next winter, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Illinois 15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction because repairs will be made on both the eastbound and westbound bridges over Richland Creek, just east of Illinois 159.
“Delays are expected,” IDOT said in a news release.
This project is near a roadwork project that frustrated commuters and took four years to complete, as crews replaced the Illinois 15 bridges over Illinois 13 and the Illinois Central Railroad. The bridge replacement project began in 2013 and ended last year. It was over budget and took two years longer than expected.
Never miss a local story.
In the Richland Creek bridge repair project, crews will first close the westbound bridge, and a crossover road will be used to move two-way traffic across the eastbound bridge, IDOT said. Work on the westbound bridge is estimated to be finished by late summer.
After the westbound bridge repairs are finished, all traffic will be shifted onto the westbound bridge, and repairs on the eastbound bridge will begin. The project is expected to be finished next winter, weather permitting.
Comments