Sens. Durbin, Duckworth nominate Madison County Board member for U.S. Marshal job

A Madison County board member, who two U.S. senators say through many years of service to Illinois has demonstrated strong qualifications to serve as a U.S. marshal, was nominated by them to get the job.
The senators' choice, Brad Maxwell, is currently the St. Louis manager and chief of uniform security for the Boeing Company. After a 20-year stint in the U.S. Air Force, Maxwell joined Boeing Company in 2011.
For Maxwell to get the U.S. Marshals job for the Southern District of Illinois, he must be confirmed by the Senate.
According to a press release on Durbin's website, Maxwell began his career in the military as an assurance evaluation/ electro-mechanical minuteman team chief at Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming. In 2003, he graduated from Federal Law Enforcement training and became a special agent and later superintendent/director of operations for the Office of Special Investigations at Scott Air Force Base.
He was deployed twice to Iraq where he conducted insurgent and fugitive apprehensions, and prisoner transports. Before his retirement, he returned to Scott Air Force Base, where he was deputy chief of counter intelligence from 2010-2011.
Maxwell has two associates of applied science degrees in criminal justice and electronic systems technology from the Community College of the Air Force and a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Park University.
While Maxwell was not available for an extensive interview, he said he is very excited about his nomination. What he once thought was not possible, he said, "now it looks like it could come to fruition."
The process could take up to six weeks.
In the mean time, Karen Simons, who was appointed by Attorney General Jeffrey Sessions as attorney general acting U.S. marshal designate will continue to hold things down.
Simons could be in the acting role for up to 210 days.
Once the new U.S. marshal takes over, Simons will return to her job as chief deputy U.S. marshal. She said she looks forward to working with the new U.S. marshal and is happy to continue in her job. Simons has been with the U.S. Marshal Service for 15 years.
