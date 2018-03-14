Candidates want downstate votes. Have they paid enough attention to Southern Illinoisans?

83 Tornado rips through Belleville in 1938, killing 10 Pause

128 Belleville bar owner says all businesses should pay for licenses

105 Belleville changes proposed fee increases

82 Shoppers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures

82 Customers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures

202 Take a peek inside this new 1940s venue in Pocahontas

112 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

217 State Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes

152 Highland students participate in national school walkout