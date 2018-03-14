St. Clair County among unhealthiest counties in Illinois, report says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 112 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause 217 State Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes 152 Highland students participate in national school walkout 168 Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest 114 Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools 771 Madison students participate in national walkout 161 Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones 234 Daniel Biss running for Governor 86 Bob Daiber discusses labor agenda 70 JB Pritzker campaigns in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation. Natalie Fertig/McClatchy

Hawaii is America's healthiest state, Californians keep their smoking to a minimum and Kansas saw the largest increase in obesity in the 2016 America's Health Rankings Report from The United Health Foundation. Natalie Fertig/McClatchy