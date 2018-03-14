Mom who backed car over toddler is arrested in Lebanon on meth charge

A Beckemeyer woman has been arrested at least three times since she ran over and killed her toddler son in a Keyesport driveway in August, including an arrest on Monday in St. Clair County on a drug charge.
Nicole Voss was booked into the St. Clair County jail Monday. Police say she was driving with a revoked license and possessed less than 5 ounces of meth on Sunday in the 500 block of South Madison Street in Lebanon.
Lebanon Police Sgt. David Tutterow said officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a motorist who needed assistance. Officers found Voss' vehicle up on the curb, he said, but additional information was not available Wednesday.
The 36-year-old mother was listed as an inmate at the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say her son, 2-year-old Jensen Voss, was in the car Aug. 7 when he climbed out as Voss was closing the rear hatch. Nicole Voss did not realize her son wasn’t in the car and began to drive away, striking and killing the child, according to police.
A spokeswoman for Clinton County State's Attorney John Hudspeth on Wednesday said the boy's death was still under investigation and review. Additional information was not released, but no charges have been filed against Nicole Voss in connection with the child's death.
Clinton County Sheriff's Office officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Jensen Voss died in the driveway of a Keyesport man who was facing two pending meth charges. In an interview in the days following the boy's death, the resident told the BND there were no drugs being done at his home when Nicole Voss was there. He said Nicole Voss was at his home with a mutual friend.
Nicole Voss' mother, Carol Voss, expressed concern for her daughter in a phone interview Wednesday.
"I just don't know what to say, I'm just terribly disappointed in her," Carol Voss said. "She needs to go to some kind of rehabilitation because she needs help, bad."
Since the boy's death, Nicole Voss was arrested in Clinton County on Feb. 22 on misdemeanor charges of damaging property and trespassing, and a felony charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. She posted a $1,730 for bond on March 5, according to Clinton County court records.
Her public defender, Stewart Freeman, declined to comment on the case.
Before that, an arrest warrant was issued for Nicole Voss in Jefferson County, Mo., on Nov. 3 in connection with charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Court records indicate she posted the $4,000 bond on Nov. 16.
She was sentenced to probation and fined $100 in that Missouri case on Feb. 9, but authorities say she has violated probation, and a warrant for her arrest was issued March 7.
Her attorney in that case, Matt Jett, declined to comment.
Nicole Voss also had a St. Clair County warrant out at the time of her Jefferson County arrest. She's facing a St. Clair County charge of driving with a revoked license, which was filed in May 2017.
Veronica Resa, spokeswoman for the state Department of Children and Family Services, said in August that Nicole Voss was the subject of an investigation involving an allegation of neglect. The investigation was launched in response to the child’s death.
In January authorities said pending lab work had temporarily stalled their investigation into the toddler's death.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
