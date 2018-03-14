Fairview Heights reacts to report that Toys 'R' Us will close all 800 stores nationwide

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 82 Customers react to impending Toys 'R' Us closures Pause 202 Take a peek inside this new 1940s venue in Pocahontas 112 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? 217 State Sen. Paul Schimpf discusses gun votes 152 Highland students participate in national school walkout 168 Students walk out at O’Fallon High School to support national protest 114 Madison students participate in national walkout against gun violence in schools 771 Madison students participate in national walkout 161 Local 'American Idol' contestant Christina Jones 234 Daniel Biss running for Governor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Toys "R" Us location in Fairview Heights will likely close after the company files chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

The Toys "R" Us location in Fairview Heights will likely close after the company files chapter 7 bankruptcy this week. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com