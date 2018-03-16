World Wide Technology plans $115M expansion in Edwardsville, adding 500 new jobs

A St. Louis technology company is planning a major expansion, this time in Edwardsville.
World Wide Technology, a systems integrator based in Maryland Heights, has leased 2 million square feet of industrial space in the Gateway Commerce Center in Edwardsville. The $115 million project will begin construction by the end of the month, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
WWT already has more than 1,500 employees in 1.6 million square feet nearby in Lakeview Commerce Center. They will vacate that building to move to the new one, according to the Post-Dispatch. The move will add approximately 500 new jobs.
WWT reported more than $10 billion in revenue, up from $2.5 billion 10 years ago, and more than quadrupled its work force, according to the Post-Dispatch. The deal has been called one of the biggest industrial transactions in St. Louis history.
Comments