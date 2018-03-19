Despite protests from bar owners, Belleville mayor breaks tie vote to increase fees

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 132 Fairview Heights shopping district to get facelift Pause 63 Man drives car into lake 83 Main Street Cafe in Belleville has remodeled 79 O'Fallon students organize March For Our Lives 117 Chris Kennedy visits Southern Illinois the day before the primary 128 Belleville West celebrates state championship win 39 Timeline: Events in ousted teacher’s case against a Belleville school district 85 O’Fallon school leaders ‘miss kids’ during overnight stay 31 Nicole Voss appears in court while in custody 99 O’Fallon Police Chief talks about importance of active shooter training Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert cast a vote Monday night to break an 8-8 City Council vote and increase video gaming and liquor license fees. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert cast a vote Monday night to break an 8-8 City Council vote and increase video gaming and liquor license fees. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com