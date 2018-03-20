Tanya Hildenbrand and Bob Romanik, both of Belleville, are seeking the Republican nomination for the 57th state Senate seat.
Tanya Hildenbrand and Bob Romanik, both of Belleville, are seeking the Republican nomination for the 57th state Senate seat.
Metro-East News

Hildenbrand lead over Romanik grows in early returns for Senate nomination

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

March 20, 2018 08:19 PM

In the Republican race to be the candidate for state senator in the 57th District, Air Force Reservist Tanya Hildenbrand's lead over local radio shock jock Bob Romanik has grown.

Hildenbrand had 1,012 votes and Romanik had 599 votes according to unofficial results Tuesday night, with 20 percent of precincts reporting.

The winner goes on to to face Christopher Belt, the lone Democrat to seek that party's nomination in the Senate district, which covers parts of St. Clair and Madison counties, in the Nov. 6 general election.

They are running to succeed state Sen. James Clayborne, D-Belleville, who is not running for re-election.

